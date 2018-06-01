Thursday Night Report: ‘Adrift’ Bows to Solid $725K

Friday Update: STX’s Adrift set sail in positive fashion with an estimated $725,000 from Thursday night’s opening shows. Key comparisons include films like The Age of Adaline ($580,000) and Me Before You ($1.37 million), which opened to $13.2 million and $18.7 million weekends, respectively.

Meanwhile, Action Point‘s midnight show earnings are not being reported by Paramount until tomorrow when they are expected to be included with Friday’s gross.

BH Tilt’s Upgrade did not hold Thursday night screenings.

Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for further updates.