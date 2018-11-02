Thursday Night Report: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Scores $3.9M; ‘Nutcracker’ Earns $625K; ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Pulls $600K

Friday Report: Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody tuned up a strong $3.9 million start last night from shows beginning at 7pm at 3,260 locations. That stands 22 percent higher than A Star Is Born‘s $3.2 million Thursday night debut, which excludes that film’s $1.35 million Tuesday and Wednesday screenings earlier in the week. The Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic also registered nearly 15 above Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again‘s $3.4 million start back in summer.

Disney reports that The Nutcracker and the Four Realms brought in $625K from shows starting at 6pm last night. Unfortunately, that’s 52 percent off the pace of A Wrinkle In Time ($1.3 million) earlier this year. Comparisons to other live action Disney films like Christopher Robin ($1.5 million), The BFG ($780K), and Alice Through the Looking Glass ($1.5 million) aren’t particularly relevant at this point in time given the summer release of those three films. Conversely, Nutcracker‘s target younger audience won’t show up until weekend business at this point in the school year.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Nobody’s Fool earned $600K last night. The Tyler Perry produced comedy starring Tiffany Haddish opened below the $1.0 million start of Perry’s own Acrimony earlier this year, but was similar to the $500K debut of Almost Christmas in November 2016.

