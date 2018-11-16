‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Casts $9.1M Start; ‘Widows’ ($600K) & ‘Instant Family’ ($550K) Begin Rollouts

Friday Update: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald scored $9.1 million from pre-Friday screenings, including Tuesday night’s fan screening events and all Thursday evening shows (which began at 5pm). Comparisons are skewed due to the earlier Thursday start and Tuesday numbers, but the raw figure itself comes in 4 percent ahead of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ($8.75 million) and 3 percent ahead of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug ($8.8 million).

Fox’s Widows scored a solid $600K start from shows starting at 7pm in 2,200 locations. The strongly reviewed heist film was 37 percent off the pace of Den of Thieves ($950K), although Widows has plenty of upside with a holiday corridor coming up.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Instant Family took in $550K from shows starting at 7pm last night. That’s only 26 percent off Wonder‘s $740K start on the same weekend last year, which had the advantage of built-in awareness from a widely popular book.

With Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch expected to post a strong second weekend hold, this weekend is shaping up to be a busy pre-Thanksgiving frame. Follow Boxoffice for continued updates.