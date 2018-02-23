Thursday Night Report: ‘Game Night’ ($1.0M) & ‘Annihilation’ ($900K) Begin Runs In Wake of ‘Black Panther’

Friday Update: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Game Night bowed to a healthy $1.0 million from Thursday night’s first showings. By comparison, that’s generally in line with the $950,000 start of Office Christmas Party and The Boss‘s $985,000, setting the course for a weekend still expected to land in the mid-to-upper teen millions with a possible upshot at $20 million.

Annihilation took in $900,000 to begin its debut weekend. That’s slightly ahead of Life‘s $800,000 start last year, while also comping slightly ahead of Chappie ‘s $750,000 and Transcendence‘s $850,000.

Meanwhile, Black Panther won Thursday proper with another $14.3 million, per Disney estimates. In line with our pre-weekend forecasts, the Marvel phenom remains on track to handily top the box office in its second frame a weekend likely to top $100 million. The film’s Thursday take was the largest ever for an MCU title (besting Avengers‘ $12.4 million) and brought the seven-day cume to a stunning $292 million domestically. The film’s global total through Thursday stands at $520.1 million.

More updates throughout the weekend.