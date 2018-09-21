Thursday Night Report: ‘The House With A Clock In Its Walls’ Winds Up $840K Start; ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Registers $275K

Friday Update: Universal reports this morning that The House With A Clock In Its Walls earned $840K from 2,700 locations on Thursday night, getting off to a positive start ahead of the weekend which is expected to be driven by families and young audiences. For comparison purposes, last night’s take came in:

30 percent behind Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ($1.2 million)

40 percent ahead of Goosebumps ($600K)

Meanwhile, Fahrenheit 11/9 reportedly earned $275K from last night’s opening shows. Comps are few and far between given the documentary genre and fervor of Michael Moore’s fan base.

