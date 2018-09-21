Thursday Night Report: ‘The House With A Clock In Its Walls’ Winds Up $840K Start; ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Registers $275K

Author Published September 21, 2018 Comments 0

Friday Update: Universal reports this morning that The House With A Clock In Its Walls earned $840K from 2,700 locations on Thursday night, getting off to a positive start ahead of the weekend which is expected to be driven by families and young audiences. For comparison purposes, last night’s take came in:

  • 30 percent behind Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ($1.2 million)
  • 40 percent ahead of Goosebumps ($600K)

Meanwhile, Fahrenheit 11/9 reportedly earned $275K from last night’s opening shows. Comps are few and far between given the documentary genre and fervor of Michael Moore’s fan base.

Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for more updates.

Tags Fahrenheit 11/9, LIFE ITSELF, The House With a Clock In Its Walls, The Predator Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers Views 51
Shawn Robbins

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *