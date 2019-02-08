Pre-Weekend Report: LEGO Movie 2 Constructs $2.1M; What Men Want Earns $1.25M; Cold Pursuit Takes $540K; The Prodigy Pulls $350K
Friday Report: Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part earned a healthy $2.1 million in pre-weekend grosses, including $1.5 million from shows beginning at 4pm yesterday. The overall figure also includes $600K from sneak previews on January 26. Comp-wise, the combined earnings are similar to LEGO Batman Movie and The Grinch ($2.2 million each) — although neither of those films had pre-Thursday sneak earnings.
Paramount’s What Men Want is off to a very positive start with $1.25 million earned from shows beginning at 7pm last night. That’s only 7 percent less than Night School‘s $1.35 million start a few months ago.
Cold Pursuit brought in $540K for Lionsgate, which is comparable to the $650K earned by The Foreigner. Fellow Liam Neeson thriller The Commuter opened to $700K last year.
Meanwhile, The Prodigy grossed a reported $350K for Orion Pictures as it aims to attract horror fans this weekend. That figure is behind the $625K earned by The Possession of Hannah Grace.
