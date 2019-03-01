Thursday Night Report: Madea Family Funeral Earns $1.1 Million Start

Friday Update: Lionsgate reports this morning that Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral grossed $1.1 million from an estimated 2,100 locations last night to kick off opening weekend. By comparison, that comes in 12 percent behind What Men Want ($1.25 million), 18.5 percent behind Night School ($1.35 million), 10 percent ahead of Acrimony ($1.0 million), 45 percent ahead of Boo 2! A Madea Halloween ($760K), and 28 percent ahead of the first Boo! ($860K).

Perry’s Madea finale is expected to earn a healthy debut in second place this weekend behind the sophomore performance of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.