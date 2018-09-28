Thursday Night Report: ‘Night School’ In Session w/ $1.35M; ‘Smallfoot’ Earns $850K; ‘Hell Fest’ Nabs $435K

Friday Update: Universal’s Night School reported in with a $1.35 million start last night, a very encouraging start to the weekend for the Kevin Hart/Tiffany Haddish-led comedy. Shows began at 7pm in an estimated 2,500 locations. Last night’s earnings compare like this:

78 percent ahead of Boo 2! A Madea Halloween ($760K)

21 percent behind Girls Trip ($1.7 million)

25 percent behind Get Hard ($1.8 million)

Also displaying a healthy start, Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot took in $850K from 3,100+ locations yesterday. Shows began at 4pm, getting a leg up on weekend business that will skew Friday/weekend projections for now, but the animated pic came in 93 percent ahead of Storks‘ $440K Thursday start two Septembers ago.

Meanwhile, Hell Fest scored an estimated $435K last night, coming in 29 percent behind Winchester ($615K) and 40 percent ahead of The Belko Experiment ($310K).

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.