Thursday Night Report: ‘Night School’ In Session w/ $1.35M; ‘Smallfoot’ Earns $850K; ‘Hell Fest’ Nabs $435K

Author Published September 28, 2018 Comments 0

Friday Update: Universal’s Night School reported in with a $1.35 million start last night, a very encouraging start to the weekend for the Kevin Hart/Tiffany Haddish-led comedy. Shows began at 7pm in an estimated 2,500 locations. Last night’s earnings compare like this:

  • 78 percent ahead of Boo 2! A Madea Halloween ($760K)
  • 21 percent behind Girls Trip ($1.7 million)
  • 25 percent behind Get Hard ($1.8 million)

Also displaying a healthy start, Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot took in $850K from 3,100+ locations yesterday. Shows began at 4pm, getting a leg up on weekend business that will skew Friday/weekend projections for now, but the animated pic came in 93 percent ahead of Storks‘ $440K Thursday start two Septembers ago.

Meanwhile, Hell Fest scored an estimated $435K last night, coming in 29 percent behind Winchester ($615K) and 40 percent ahead of The Belko Experiment ($310K).

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.

Tags Hell Fest, Little Women (2018), Night School, Smallfoot Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers Views 6
Shawn Robbins

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *