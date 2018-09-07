Thursday Night Report: ‘The Nun’ Tops ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films with $5.4M; ‘Peppermint’ Scores $800K
Friday Update: Warner Bros. reports this morning that The Nun earned $5.4 million from last night’s first shows, becoming the top opening night gross among all five films in the Conjuring universe. Here’s how the latest chapter’s earnings stack up against similar films:
- 26 percent ahead of A Quiet Place ($4.3 million)
- 35 percent ahead of Annabelle: Creation ($4.0 million)
- 59 percent ahead of The Conjuring 2 ($3.4 million)
- 157 percent ahead of Annabelle ($2.1 million)
- 63 percent ahead of The Conjuring ($3.31 million)
Direct comparisons are limited at this point due to the September release and front-loading potential as a fan-favorite franchise, but if The Nun plays out with similar Thursday-to-weekend ratios as Annabelle: Creation and It did last year, an opening weekend between $45-50 million remains in play.
Meanwhile, Peppermint opened to $800k for STX last night, coming in 23 percent ahead of Death Wish ($650k) and 3 percent ahead of the studio’s own The Foreigner ($775k). Opening weekend expectations remain in line with previous forecasts.
Was it dumb for STX to open Peppermint against The Nun? They’re both R-rated thrillers starring women, but The Nun continues a proven franchise, which Peppermint’s bigger star power was always unlikely to match, let alone top.
I think STX should have gone with Sept. 21 or 28 ….
I think you’re right and Peppermint might have fared better later in the month. I still think some studios underestimate horror movies. Though, you’d think STX would know better having had some success with The Boy, and to a lesser extent, The Bye Bye Man. Horror is hotter than ever, from Get Out to It to A Quiet Place. And The Conjuring franchise is well established and has been consistently successful. That said, Peppermint does look like a decent revenge film, and it gets Jennifer Garner back to her a**-kicking roots, ala Alias.