Thursday Night Report: ‘Ocean’s 8’ Swipes $4M Start; ‘Hereditary’ Posts $1.31M; ‘Hotel Artemis’ Checks In w/ $271K

Friday Report: Warner Bros.’ Ocean’s 8 scored a strong $4 million start from Thursday’s opening shows, setting the stage for an excellent opening weekend.

For the usual comparison purposes, that comes in stronger than the Ghostbusters reboot two years ago, which earned $3.4 million from Thursday shows. The caveat here is that Ocean’s 8 bowed at 4pm in many markets yesterday, breaking from the traditional 7pm window. Yesterday’s take came in below the $5.6 million of Fifty Shades Freed earlier this year, although that’s to be expected given the loyal fan base of the latter franchise. General tracking between the two films remained quite similar leading up to release.

A24’s Hereditary started off in excellent fashion with $1.306 million from last night’s first shows, nearly doubling the $700,000 of It Comes at Night and falling just shy of Insidious Chapter 3‘s $1.55 million in early June 2015. Weekend projections remain challenging given the significant following for A24 and this film in particular since screenings earlier this year won over critics and generated the buzz machine very early on. We’ll have a stronger idea of where the film lands for the weekend once Friday numbers come in early tomorrow, but a debut on the optimistic end of expectations looks more than likely at this point.

Meanwhile, Global Road’s Hotel Artemis pulled $271,000 last night. That comes in a bit behind the $310,000 of The Belko Experiment when it debuted in March 2017.

For further analysis of the weekend ahead, check out our forecast from earlier in the week.