Thursday Night Report: ‘The Predator’ Hunts Down $2.5M; ‘A Simple Favor’ Grabs $900K; ‘White Boy Rick’ Earns $575K

Friday Report: Fox and Shane Black’s The Predator registered $2.5 million from Thursday night’s opening shows, which began at 7pm. That’s a bit lower than once expected with the likelihood that fans would be driving the lion’s share of business; however, it still leaves room for the film to pick up over the weekend with healthy matinee appeal and 1,000 combined PLF screens (400 in IMAX) as part of the fifth widest location count ever for an R-rated release (4,037).

Thursday night’s take registered:

37.5 percent below Blade Runner 2049 ($4.0 million)

26.5 percent below Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($3.4 million)

40.5 percent below Alien: Covenant ($4.2 million)

Lionsgate’s A Simple Favor got off to an encouraging start with $900K from 2,400 locations last night. Positive reviews may continue to boost its outlook over the weekend, but here’s how it stacks up to similar adaptations so far:

25 percent behind Red Sparrow ($1.2 million)

Even with Annihilation ($900K)

27 percent behind The Girl on the Train ($1.23 million)

Meanwhile, White Boy Rick earned $575K from 2,176 locations last night. Comps are a bit more thin with that film, but it did register 47 percent higher than Snowden‘s $390K start two Septembers ago.

On the holdover front, The Nun now stands at $66.9 million through its first full week of play after a $2.21 million estimated Thursday take.

More updates throughout the weekend…