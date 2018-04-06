Thursday Night Report: ‘A Quiet Place’ Breaks Out to $4.3M; ‘Blockers’ Strong at $1.5M; ‘Chappaquiddick’ Earns $175K

Friday Report: A Quiet Place took in a huge $4.3 million in its Thursday night debut, enough to mark the third highest opening of 2018 after only Black Panther and Fifty Shades Freed.

Within its own genre, Quiet Place soared past similar titles like Split ($2.0 million), Don’t Breathe ($1.88 million), 10 Cloverfield Lane ($1.8 million), and Get Out ($1.8 million). Last night’s take even came in north of Annabelle: Creation‘s $4.0 million debut last August. The latter film may end up being a fair comparison since schools were out in early summer for Creation — as many have been this week during Spring Break — and buzz for Quiet Place had been stronger than normal for a non-sequel. A three-day opening north of $30 million appears likely at this point, but ultimately, it’s too early for Friday or weekend projections due to this type of early performance.

Blockers got off to an excellent start in its own right with $1.5 million last night, exceeding Game Night‘s $1.0 million and coming close to Neighbors: Sorority Rising‘s $1.67 million. It looks to be on target for an opening weekend approaching or exceeding the $20 million mark.

Chappaquiddick posted $175,000 from its early shows, not far behind the $200,000 of The Promise two years ago. No earnings were yet reported for The Miracle Season at the time of this story’s publishing.

Ready Player One, the market’s current top film entering the weekend, added $3.515 million in its eighth day of release of Thursday. The pic’s domestic total now stands at a healthy $71.9 million.

Check back on Saturday morning for official Friday estimates from the studios and early weekend estimates.