Thursday Night Report: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Swings Into Action with $3.5 Million; ‘Mortal Engines’ Pulls $675K

Friday Report: Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse got off to an excellent start Thursday evening with an estimated $3.5 million from shows beginning at 5pm in 3,321 locations. That figure does not include earnings from sneak previews held on Saturday, December 8.

Comparisons are slim around this time of year, especially for fan-driven animated titles, but this early result is 35 percent ahead of the studio’s Hotel Transylvania 3 ($2.6 million) this past summer, 59 percent ahead of The LEGO Batman Movie ($2.2 million), and close to the $3.6 million start of Tron: Legacy in December 2010. The caveat with that latter title is that pre-opening day moviegoing habits have dramatically shifted in the last eight years.

Universal’s Mortal Engines didn’t fare as well, unfortunately, with a $675K start from shows starting at 7pm in 2,600 locations last night. Again, comps this close to Christmas shouldn’t be taken as strictly as others, but that gross came in just 23 percent ahead of Darkest Minds ($550K) and 41 percent ahead of The Fifth Wave ($480K).

Warner Bros. confirmed earlier in the week that The Mule would not begin screenings until Friday morning.

