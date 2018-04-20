Thursday Night Report: ‘Super Troopers 2’ Crowdfunded to Successful $1.35M; ‘I Feel Pretty’ Scores $1M; ‘Traffik’ Earns $225K

Friday Report: Super Troopers 2 earned a strong $1.35 million from opening shows at 1,850 theaters on Thursday, according to Fox/Fox Searchlight. The studio adds that the gross includes earnings from double-bill screenings which included the original film beginning at 4:20pm. Notably, the sequel’s Indiegogo campaign included pre-sold Fandango tickets for fans who crowdfunded the film, which will skew usual comparisons to typical theatrical releases. The most similar fan-driven situation in recent years was perhaps the Veronica Mars film, although that film only premiered on 95 screens with $260,000 on Thursday night in March 2014.

Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty got off to a positive start last night as well with $1.0 million in earnings. That comes in well ahead of the $650,000 earned by the star’s Snatched last year and sets the stage for a healthy weekend.

Meanwhile, Traffik opened to $225,000 last night, according to Lionsgate. The studio is comparing the title to Meet the Blacks, which earned $200,000 from early shows two years ago.

For the weekend, A Quiet Place remains expected to return to the top of the chart while Rampage and I Feel Pretty could duke it out for the second spot. Read more of our weekend forecast, and follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for official daily estimates and early weekend estimates.