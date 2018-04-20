Thursday Night Report: ‘Super Troopers 2’ Crowdfunded to Successful $1.35M; ‘I Feel Pretty’ Scores $1M; ‘Traffik’ Earns $225K

Friday Report: Super Troopers 2 earned a strong $1.35 million from opening shows at 1,850 theaters on Thursday, according to Fox/Fox Searchlight. The studio adds that the gross includes earnings from double-bill screenings which included the original film beginning at 4:20pm. Notably, the sequel’s Indiegogo campaign included pre-sold Fandango tickets for fans who crowdfunded the film, which will skew usual comparisons to typical theatrical releases. The most similar fan-driven situation in recent years was perhaps the Veronica Mars film, although that film only premiered on 95 screens with $260,000 on Thursday night in March 2014.

Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty got off to a positive start last night as well with $1.0 million in earnings. That comes in well ahead of the $650,000 earned by the star’s Snatched last year and sets the stage for a healthy weekend.

Meanwhile, Traffik opened to $225,000 last night, according to Lionsgate. The studio is comparing the title to Meet the Blacks, which earned $200,000 from early shows two years ago.

For the weekend, A Quiet Place remains expected to return to the top of the chart while Rampage and I Feel Pretty could duke it out for the second spot. Read more of our weekend forecast, and follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for official daily estimates and early weekend estimates.

    dasfsk April 20, 2018

    I thought you guys were low-balling Super Troopers 2 wayyyy too much. Even if the movie sucks, its become an iconic comedy and is guaranteed to open strongly. You guys had it doing business that a no-name indie would’ve.

    Matt April 20, 2018

    Where is the long range tracking report?

