Thursday Night Report: ‘Rampage’ Takes Down $2.4M; ‘Truth or Dare’ Earns $750K

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Rampage earned an estimated $2.4 million from Thursday night’s opening shows. That represents a very positive start for the latest Dwayne Johnson actioner, coming in just ahead of Pacific Rim Uprising‘s $2.35 million start last month. As a non-sequel and with Johnson’s significant appeal to a variety of audiences, weekend playability should be strong — particularly for Saturday matinees.

Meanwhile, Truth or Dare took in $750,000 last night ahead of its full Friday the 13th opening. That figure lands in the expected range, coming in behind Happy Death Day‘s $1.0 million start last October but still representing an encouraging start for Blumhouse’s latest micro-budget flick.

Follow us throughout the weekend and check this post for official Friday estimates and early weekend estimates on Saturday morning.