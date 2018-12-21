Thursday Report: ‘Aquaman’ Makes $9.0M Evening Splash, ‘Bumblebee’ Premieres to $2.15M; ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ to $4.05M Second Full Day

Friday Report: Warner Bros.’ Aquaman is off to a big start domestically with a reported $9.0 million Thursday night debut. That’s not far behind Venom ($10.0 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp ($11.5 million), especially when considering that figure excludes $2.9 million earned from Amazon Prime screenings on December 15 and an additional $1.8 million from December 19 previews. In total, the DC pic has already earned $13.7 million stateside prior to Friday’s first full day of release, maintaining a course to exceed previous tracking and line up with more optimistic final pre-release forecasts.

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, while technically the second place film of the day, added $4.053 million in its second full day of release Thursday. The sequel was down 15 percent from Wednesday’s opening, another early indicator that the five-day and seven-day first week through Christmas will likely land on the conservative end of expectations. Through two days, the domestic total is $8.82 million.

Paramount reports that Bumblebee scored a solid $2.15 million start last night, excluding $700K from December 8 screenings. In all, the prequel to five previous Transformers films is performing as expected thus far with a $2.85 million head-start into the weekend and holiday corridor.

Rounding out the openers, Second Act took in $515K for STX and Welcome to Marwen earned $190K from 1,600 locations for Universal/DreamWorks.

Keep following Boxoffice for more updates.