Thursday Report: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Adds $15.5M, Stands at $338.4M Domestically; ‘Overboard’ Starts at $675K Thursday Night

Friday Update: Avengers: Infinity War added another $15.5 million domestically yesterday, bringing its seven-day cume to a massive $338.4 million — the second largest seven-day tally in history behind The Force Awakens ($390.9 million). At its current pace, Avengers could land on the high end of weekend forecasts which called for a sophomore frame between $104 – 128 million.

Globally, Infinity added $32.0 million yesterday and now stands at $566.7 million across international markets. The worldwide cume to date is $905.1 million.

Overboard opened to $675,000 last night, marking a very positive start to the weekend as it aims to counter-program the Marvel juggernaut atop the box office. The Anna Faris-Eugenio Derbez remake came in 50 percent ahead of the $450,000 earned by last spring’s How to Be a Latin Lover.