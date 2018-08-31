Thursday Report: ‘Operation Finale’ Reaches $1.7M 2-Day Start; ‘Searching’ Expands with $425K; ‘Kin’ ($250K) and ‘Ya Veremos’ ($50K) Debut
Friday Report: Sony’s Searching began its semi-wide rollout into 1,119 locations last night with an estimated $425,000 gross. Those shows began at 5pm, skewing comparisons with similar titles — particularly given the film’s previous platform release. As of this morning, the studio’s early projection for the four-day take is in line with our previous forecast around $3 million.
Lionsgate opened Kin to an estimated $250,000 on approximately 1,800 screens last night. That’s similar to the $271,000 of Hotel Artemis earlier this summer. The studio also debuted Ya Veremos in limited release at 300 locations to the tune of $50,000 last night.
Overall, Labor Day weekend remains poised to be dominated by the third frame of Crazy Rich Asians, while Operation Finale will build upon its positive $1.73 million two-day start on Wednesday and Thursday in hopes of a four-day weekend that remains on pace to top $10 million.
Key Friday estimates and updated weekend projections to follow on Saturday.
