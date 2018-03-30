Thursday Report: ‘Ready Player One’ Tallies $12M Opening Day; ‘Acrimony’ Collects $1M Thursday Night Debut

Friday Update: Ready Player One scored an estimated $12.005 million opening day on Thursday, including Wednesday night’s $3.75 million early show gross. That lines up with our pre-release expectations as the fan-driven adaptation remains on pace for an opening three-day weekend north of $35 million and a four-day extended opening that could approach $50 million or slightly more.

Internationally, RPO pulled $10.4 million across 37 markets, giving it a running cume of $13.7 million thus far. The film opens in 13 more markets on Friday, including China.

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony got off to a strong start on Thursday evening with an estimated $1 million. By comparison, Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween earned $860,000 back in October 2016, although key comparison films like When the Bough Breaks, No Good Deed, and Temptations: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor did not hold Thursday night screenings.

Meanwhile, Pure Flix has not reported or confirmed whether God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness held Thursday night screenings.

Thursday Report: Warner Bros. and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One registered an estimated $3.75 million from Wednesday night’s opening shows as the film kicks off a debut ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Comparisons are few and far between since this release strategy is very uncommon, though one can most closely look to 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That sequel opened to $2.2 million from Wednesday night shows during its pre-Easter weekend debut, although it should be noted that pre-release day shows weren’t quite as popular five years ago as they now are today.

For reference, Retaliation opened to $10.5 million on Thursday overall, $40.5 million for the standard weekend (Friday through Sunday), and $51 million during its four-day (Thursday through Sunday) opening.

