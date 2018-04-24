THX Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Las Vegas, Nevada ( April 24, 2018 ) – THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, today announced THX Ultimate Cinema, a branded premium cinema offering for exhibitors and moviegoers that provides a superior cinematic experience that meets all THX Certified Cinema standards.

THX Ultimate Cinema will feature a dual laser projector configuration which integrates image optimization technology to deliver a 4K resolution image with increased brightness, contrast, clarity and rich brilliant colors for premium large format screens. THX Ultimate Cinema will also be equipped with immersive multi-dimensional sound systems, ensuring that movies remastered for this premium cinema experience truly represent the filmmakers intent and can come alive for audiences in the auditorium.

The design of the cinema will be based on THX Certified Cinema standards. THX works with the exhibitor, project architects, acoustical consultants, and equipment installers to create a unique design package with architectural and technical recommendations that address the audio and visual fidelity for each auditorium to ensure a superior cinematic experience.

Exhibitors have been seeking a branded PLF partner that offers flexible implementation options. THX partners with best in class acoustic and projection companies to give exhibitors a branded and differentiated PLF with favorable economics. Additional features are also available for exhibitors to allow them to customize the THX Ultimate Cinema for their specific needs. These include luxury seating upgrades, interior décor options, atmospheric lighting packages and project management services.

“For over 35 years, THX has set the standard for the audio and visual fidelity of entertainment experiences,” said Ruben Mookerjee, SVP Products and Services at THX Ltd. “The launch of the THX Ultimate Cinema is an example of our commitment to enhance the movie-going experience and we look forward to working with our exhibitor partners to bring this offering to life.”