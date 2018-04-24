Timeplay Expands Gaming Platform, Announces “Timeplay Live”

PRESS RELEASE

Las Vegas, NV April 24, 2018 – TimePlay, the world leader in the multi-player interactive industry, announced today it has expanded its platform offering to include TimePlay Live, a real-time hosted and appointment-based game show streamed directly to mobile devices. The channel is set for a June 2018 launch.

TimePlay will be previewing TimePlay Live throughout CinemaCon, the largest gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry.

TimePlay Live will be introduced to TimePlay’s built in user base of more than five million members. With its large game portfolio, TimePlay Live will become the most robust interactive casual gaming channel leveraging TimePlay’s patented platform, allowing for experiences beyond traditional multiple choice trivia. Users will be able to compete for cash prizes on a token-based scoring system.

With seven years of experience in the mobile gamification and multi-player space, TimePlay will take live gaming to new heights, utilizing its significant investments in interactive technology and relationships with content providers for celebrity hosted and themed experiences. Different genres will be offered during a week with a variety of guest hosts, displaying interactive features prior to the game starting.

“Time Play Live is a natural extension of our interactive platform as we have experienced tremendous growth within movie theaters, meetings, events and cruise lines and will now expand our reach outside of venues,” said Aaron Silverberg, SVP of marketing, TimePlay. “The combination of our built-in user base, partnerships with brands and film studios and our patented technology will propel TimePlay Live right out of the gate, helping us enhance a marketplace that has already proven to be popular with games and experiences that go far beyond just trivia.”

Founded by Jon Hussman in 2010, TimePlay emerged as a breakthrough experience as pre-show entertainment in the movie theatre industry with an install base of 1,200 screens across North America, and is expanding to China and Europe. TimePlay also recently launched TimePlay Tournaments which offers event based gaming.

For more information about TimePlay Inc., please visit www.timeplay.com and follow @TimePlayEnt.