Trailer Impact: ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ Posts Highest Recall at 23.5%; ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 77.1%

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

A Dog’s Way Home

Sony

this Friday, January 11

23.5% of moviegoers (390 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 22.2% peak last week.

It spends its third week in the top three and first at #1, after previously ranking #3 for two frames.

The family-friendly movie about a lost dog hopes to replicate the success of 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose, both based on books by W. Bruce Cameron.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros.

Friday, February 8

21.2% of moviegoers (351 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s down from a 24.7% peak last week.

It spends its third week in the top three, down to #2 after two straight frames at #1.

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks star in this animated sequel about the adventures of the popular building-block toys.

Dumbo

Disney

Friday, March 29

21.1% of moviegoers (349 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak on its second tracking week, up from a prior 20.3% peak last week.

It spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric, at #3 after ranking #4 last frame.

This live-action remake of the animated Disney classic centers on an elephant who can fly.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule… read on…

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Friday, April 26

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we'd added Avengers: Endgame to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours. 77.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s its lowest score to date, down slightly from 78.1% last week and also down from a 78.6% peak, but still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends its fourth week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three, all at #1.

This intended final installment of the blockbuster Avengers superhero franchise stars an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

64.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s its lowest score to date, down from 66.4% last week and also down from a 70.7% peak — but is still an excellent score.

It spends its third week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three, all at #2.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in this superhero origin story, Marvel’s first female lead after rival DC Comics struck box office gold with Wonder Woman.

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we'd added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the second-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

to the survey after it posted the second-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours. 57.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s its lowest score to date, down from 59.6% last week and also down from a 64.6% peak — but it still a terrific score.

The film spends its sixth week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three, at #3 after previously ranking #1 for two frames.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

