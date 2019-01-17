Trailer Impact: ‘LEGO Movie 2’ Posts Highest Recall at 23%; ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 75.4%

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros.

Friday, February 8

23% of moviegoers (406 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s up from 21.2% last week, but down from a 24.7% peak.

It spends its fourth week in the top three and third non-consecutive week at #1 on the recall metric.

It rises from #2 last week, when it was behind A Dog’s Way Home which has since been released theatrically.

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks star in this animated sequel about the adventures of the popular building-block toys.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

23% of moviegoers (395 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from 17.6% last week and also up from a prior 19.2% peak.

It spends it first week in the top three on the recall metric, at #2, having previously ranked as high as #4.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in this superhero origin story, Marvel’s first female lead after rival DC Comics struck box office gold with Wonder Woman.

Dumbo

Disney

Friday, March 29

20% of moviegoers (350 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s down from a 21.1% peak last week.

It spends its second week in the top three on the recall metric, both at #3.

This live-action remake of the animated Disney classic centers on an elephant who can fly.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule… read on…

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Friday, April 26

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Avengers: Endgame to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours. 75.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down from 77.1% last week and also down from a 78.6% peak, but still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends its fifth week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three, all at #1.

This intended final installment of the blockbuster Avengers superhero franchise stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downy Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

62.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s down from 64.9% last week and also down from a 70.7% peak, but is still an excellent score.

It spends its fourth week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three, all at #2.

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the second-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

to the survey after it posted the second-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours. 58.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s up slightly from 57.7% last week, though down from a 64.6% peak — but it’s still an excellent score.

It spends its seventh week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three, holding at #3 after previously ranking #1 for two frames.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

