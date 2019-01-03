Trailer Impact: ‘Lego Movie 2’ Posts Highest Recall w/ 24.7%; ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posts Near-Record Interest in a Cinema View at 78.1%

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule… read on…

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros.

Friday, February 8

24.7% of moviegoers saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 23.9% peak last week.

It spends its second week both in the top three and at #1 on the recall metric.

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks star in this animated sequel about the adventures of the popular building-block toys.

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the second-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

22.8% of moviegoers saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 20.6% peak last week.

It spends its second week in the top three on the recall metric, both at #2.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

A Dog’s Way Home

Sony

Friday, January 11

22.2% of moviegoers saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 18.3% peak last week.

It spends its second week in the top three, both at #3.

The family-friendly movie about a lost dog hopes to replicate the sleeper success of 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose, both based on books by W. Bruce Cameron.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule. In fact, “exception” might be an understatement, because NONE of this installment’s top three movies are coming out in the next 10 weeks.

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Friday, April 26

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Avengers: Endgame to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours. 78.1% of respondents who saw the Endgame trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 77.4% last week, and down slightly from a 78.6% peak.

It’s also the second-highest number measured since the metric’s March 2018 inception, behind only Endgame‘s own record 78.6% upon its introduction.

The film spends it third week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three, all at #1.

This intended final installment of the blockbuster Avengers superhero franchise stars an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Captain Marvel to the survey 12 weeks out.

66.4% of respondents who saw the Captain trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s down from 70.7% upon its introduction last week, but still ranks as one of the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

Captain spends its second week (both of its tracking weeks) in the top three, both at #2.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in this superhero origin story, Marvel’s first female lead after rival DC Comics struck box office gold with Wonder Woman.

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

56.9% of respondents who saw the Lion trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

While still a very good score, that’s its lowest to date, down from 63.9% last week and a 64.6% peak upon its introduction.

The film spends its fifth week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three, having previously reached #1 for two weeks.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

