Trailer Impact: ‘LEGO Movie 2’ Posts Highest Recall at 25.5%; ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 76.2%

February’s animated sequel and April’s superhero sequel lead our two main metrics this week.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros.

Friday, February 8

25.5% of moviegoers (359 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from 20.7% last week and a prior 24.7% peak.

It spends its sixth consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, and its fifth non-consecutive week at #1.

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks star in this animated sequel about the adventures of the popular building-block toys.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

21.1% of moviegoers (298 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s up from 20.3% last week, but down from a 23% peak.

It spends its third consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, all at #2.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in this superhero origin story, Marvel’s first female lead after rival DC Comics struck box office gold with Wonder Woman.

Dumbo

Disney

Friday, March 29

19.2% of moviegoers (271 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s up from 16.2% last week, but down from a 21.1% peak.

It spends its fourth consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, all at #3.

This live-action remake of the animated Disney classic centers on an elephant who can fly.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule… read on…

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Friday, April 26

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Avengers: Endgame to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours. 76.2% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 76.0% last week but down from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends its seventh consecutive week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at #1.

This intended final installment of the blockbuster Avengers superhero franchise stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downy Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

62.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s up slightly from 61.8% last week but down from a 70.7% peak, yet is still an excellent score.

It spends its sixth consecutive week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at #2.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sony

Friday, July 5

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours. 61.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s a new peak, up from a prior 60.7% peak last week.

It spends its second consecutive week (both its tracking weeks so far) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, both at #3.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Trailer Impact is a service provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top 25 trailers of the week, click here.