Trailer Impact: ‘Halloween’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Halloween

(Universal)

Friday, October 19

18.6% of moviegoers (175 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s actually down from a 19.8% peak last week.

Nonetheless, the film rises to #1 on the recall metric for the first time.

The film spends its third non-consecutive week in the top three, and first week at #1.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in this sequel to the 1970s horror classic about a murderer who commits his crimes on October 31.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

17.6% of moviegoers (155 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from a previous 13.9% peak last week.

The film spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric.

That’s a lesser showing than the “interest in a cinema view” metric, where it’s been #1 the past four weeks. (See below.)

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

17.1% of moviegoers (161 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from its previous 16.0% peak last week.

The film spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric.

John C. Reilly stars in this animated sequel about an ’80s arcade game villain who now has to win at games in the 21st century internet.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

61.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 61.8% last week, but down from a 63.9% peak.

The film has spent all four weeks of tracking in both the top three and at #1.

78% total “positive interest” score, #6 among wide releases — down from 86% last week and an 89% peak.

Creed II

(MGM)

Wednesday, November 21

54.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

The film spends it first week in the top three on this metric, during its second week of tracking.

88% total “positive interest” score, #2 among wide releases — its peak score, up from 82% last week.

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone star in this drama sequel about an inner-city boxer fighting a match against the son of the boxer who killed his father three decades prior.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

53.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down from a 56.9% peak last week.

The film has spent all of its three tracking weeks in the top three, though now down to #3 after ranking #2 the past two weeks.

77% total “positive interest” score, #7 among wide releases — down from 83% last week and an 86% peak.

