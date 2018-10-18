Trailer Impact: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Bohemian Rhapsody

(Fox)

Friday, November 2

28.2% of moviegoers (432 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak and an impressive surge, up from a prior peak of 16.4% last week.

The film spends its first week in the top three and at #1 on the recall metric, after having only ranked as high as #6 previously.

Rami Malek stars in this biopic as frontman Freddie Mercury of the legendary 1970s/1980s rock band Queen.

Halloween

(Universal)

this Friday, October 19

18.5% of moviegoers (284 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down slightly from 18.6% last week, and also down from a 19.8% peak.

The film spends its fourth non-consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, falling to #2 after reaching #1 last week.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in this sequel to the 1970s horror classic about a murderer who commits his crimes on October 31.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

(Disney)

Friday, November 2

18.5% of moviegoers (283 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 13.5% peak last week.

The film spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric.

Disney’s holiday fantasy based on the perennial Nutcracker classic stars Mackenzie Foy as a girl who accidentally travels to a parallel world, costarring Morgan Freeman, Keira Knightley, and Helen Mirren.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

59.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down from 61.9% last week, and also down from a 63.9% peak.

The film has spent all five weeks of tracking at #1 on the metric.

82% total “positive interest” score, #4 among wide releases — up from 78% last week but down from an 89% peak.

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

55.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up from 53.8% last week, but down from a 56.9% peak.

The film has spent all of its four tracking weeks in the top three, returning this week to its #2 peak after dropping to #3 last week.

87% total “positive interest” score, #1 among wide releases and a new peak — up from 77% last week and beating its prior 86% peak.

John C. Reilly stars in this animated sequel about an ’80s arcade game villain who now has to win at games in the 21st century internet.

Bohemian Rhapsody

(Fox)

Friday, November 2

50.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new peak, up slightly from a prior 50.7% peak last week.

The film spends its second nonconsecutive week in the top three on the metric, now at #3 after previously reaching #2 for a week about a month and a half ago.

81% total “positive interest” score, #5 among wide releases — down from 84% last week and also down from a 90% peak.

