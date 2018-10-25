Trailer Impact: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Bohemian Rhapsody

(Fox)

Friday, November 2

24.5% of moviegoers (358 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from a 28.2% peak last week.

The film spends its second week in the top three on the recall metric, both at #1.

Rami Malek stars in this biopic as frontman Freddie Mercury of the legendary ’70s/’80s rock band Queen.

Dr. Suess’ The Grinch

(Universal)

Friday, November 9

22.8% of moviegoers (334 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from 15.7% last week and a previous 16.9% peak.

The film spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric, previously spending two non-consecutive weeks in fourth place.

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the title villain who aims to ruin Christmas for everybody, in this animated version of both the Dr. Suess children’s book classic and the 2000 live action movie.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

(Disney)

Friday, November 2

18.3% of moviegoers (268 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down just the slightest bit from an 18.5% peak last week.

The film spends its second week in the top three on the recall metric, both at #3.

Disney’s holiday fantasy based on the perennial Nutcracker classic stars Mackenzie Foy as a girl who accidentally travels to a parallel world, costarring Morgan Freeman, Keira Knightley, and Helen Mirren.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

59.2% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from 59.7% last week, and also down from a 63.9% peak.

The film has spent all six weeks of tracking at #1 on the “cinema interest” metric.

84% total “positive interest” score, #3 among wide releases. That’s up from 81% and #4 rank last week, but down from an 89% peak.

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

55.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s exactly the same as last week, even to the decimal indicating 1/10 of a percent, but down from a 56.9% peak.

The film has spent all of its five tracking weeks in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, maintaining its #2 peak this week.

84% total “positive interest” score, #2 among wide releases. That’s down from an 88% peak score and #1 rank last week.

John C. Reilly stars in this animated sequel about an ’80s arcade game villain who now has to win at games in the 21st century internet.

Bohemian Rhapsody

(Fox)

Friday, November 2

49.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down from a 50.9% peak last week.

The film spends its third nonconsecutive week in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, staying at #3 as it was last week. It previously reached #2 for a week about a month and a half ago.

78% total “positive interest” score, #6 among wide releases. That’s down from 81% and #5 last week, and also down from a 90% peak.

