Trailer Impact: ‘A Star Is Born’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

this Friday, October 5

23.9% of moviegoers (194 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s up from 21.0% last week, but down from its peak of 25.1%.

The title spends its seventh consecutive week in the top three, and sixth non-consecutive week at #1.

Bradley Cooper stars in the romantic drama about a superstar singer who falls in love with a struggling independent musician, played by Lady Gaga in her first movie lead role.

Venom (Sony)

this Friday, October 5

21.3% of moviegoers (173 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s up from 18.2% last week, but down slightly from its 21.6% peak.

The title spends its sixth non-consecutive week in the top three, all of them at #2 behind either A Star is Born or Crazy Rich Asians.

Tom Hardy stars in this Spider-Man villain-centered spinoff about a man whose body fuses with an alien parasite.

Halloween (Universal)

Friday, October 19

19.8% of moviegoers (161 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 14.8% last week, and also bests its previous 17.6% peak.

The film spends its second non-consecutive week in the top three, both at #3.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in this sequel to the 1970s horror classic about a murderer who commits his crimes on October 31.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

61.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from 62.5% last week, and also down from its 63.9% peak.

The film has spent all three weeks of tracking in both the top three and at #1.

86% total “positive interest” score, #2 among wide releases — down from 89% last week, its peak.

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

56.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s its peak to date, up from 54.9% last week.

The film has spent both of its two weeks of tracking in the top three, both at #2.

83% total “positive interest” score, #5 among wide releases — down from 86% last week, its peak.

John C. Reilly stars in this animated sequel about an ’80s arcade game villain who now has to win at games in the 21st century internet.

Venom (Sony)

this Friday, October 5

55.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak.

That’s up slightly from 54.6% last week, its previous peak.

The film spends its eighth consecutive week in the top three, although now at #3 after spending four prior weeks at #1.

85% total “positive interest” score, #4 among wide releases — down from 90% last week and a 91% peak.

