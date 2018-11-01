Trailer Impact: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Bohemian Rhapsody

(Fox)

this Friday, November 2

21.0% of moviegoers (165 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from 24.5% last week and a 28.2% peak.

The film spends its third consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, all at #1.

Rami Malek stars in this biopic as frontman Freddie Mercury of the legendary ’70s/’80s rock band Queen.

Dr. Suess’ The Grinch

(Universal)

Friday, November 9

20.7% of moviegoers (163 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from a 22.8% peak last week.

The film spends its second consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, both at #2.

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the title villain who aims to ruin Christmas for everybody, in this animated version of both the Dr. Suess children’s book classic and the 2000 live action movie.

Aquaman

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 21

18.5% of moviegoers (145 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

The film debuts at #3 on the recall metric during its first week of tracking.

Jason Momoa stars as an amphibious superhuman in this superhero movie, based on the character introduced last year in Justice League alongside Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

58.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down from 59.2% last week, and also down from a 63.9% peak.

The film has spent all seven consecutive weeks of tracking at #1 on the “cinema interest” metric.

78% total “positive interest” score, #6 among wide releases. That’s down from 84% and #3 rank last week, and also down from 89% and #1 rank peaks.

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

55.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 55.6% last week, but down slightly from a 56.9% peak.

The film has spent all six consecutive weeks of tracking in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, maintaining its #2 peak this week.

78% total “positive interest” score, #5 among wide releases. That’s down from 84% and #2 rank last week, and also down from 88% and #1 rank peaks.

John C. Reilly stars in this animated sequel about an ’80s arcade game villain who now has to win at games in the 21st century internet.

Aquaman

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 21

54.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

The film starts at #3 on the “cinema interest” metric during its first week of tracking.

83% total “positive interest” score, #1 among wide releases, in its first week of tracking.

