Trailer Impact: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

next Wednesday, November 21

24.3% of moviegoers (257 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 21.2% peak last week.

The film spends a third non-consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, reaching #1 for the first week.

John C. Reilly stars in this animated sequel about an ’80s arcade game villain who now has to win at games in the 21st century internet.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros.)

this Friday, November 16

19.7% of moviegoers (208 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from 16.3% last week and a prior 17.8% peak.

The film spends its second non-consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, both at #2.

(It’s fared far better on the “interest in a cinema view” metric — see later in this article.)

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Aquaman

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 21

19.3% of moviegoers (204 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from 16.6% last week and a prior 18.5% peak.

3-3-3: The film has spent all three of its tracking weeks in the top three on the recall metric, all at #3.

Jason Momoa stars as an amphibious superhuman in this superhero movie, based on the character introduced last year in Justice League alongside Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros.)

this Friday, November 16

57.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down the slightest amount — 1/10 of a percent — from 58.0% last week, and also down from a 63.9% peak.

The film has spent all nine tracking weeks at #1 on the “cinema interest” metric.

83% total “positive interest” score, down from 85% last week and a 90% peak.

It ranks #4 for positive interest among wide releases this week, down from #1 for two non-consecutive weeks, including last week.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

next Wednesday, November 21

55.2% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly — half a percent — from 55.7% last week, and also down from a 56.9% peak.

The film has spent all eight tracking weeks in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, maintaining its #2 peak this week.

79% total “positive interest” score, down from 83% last week and a 88% peak.

It ranks #6 for positive interest this week, down from #2 last week, and also down from #1 for two weeks last month.

Aquaman

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 21

53.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly — 2/10 of a percent — from 53.8% last week, and also down from a 54.0% peak.

3-3-3: The film has spent all its three tracking weeks in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, all at #3. (Just like on the recall metric; see above.)

85% total “positive interest” score, up from a prior 83% peak last week.

It ranks #1 for positive interest this week, up from #2 last week, and returning to a previous #1 peak.

