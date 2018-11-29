Trailer Impact: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and ‘Aquaman’ Tie For Highest Recall; ‘Aquaman’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

[Note: our weekly Thursday column Trailer Impact did not run last week on account of the Thanksgiving holiday, but this installment will reference unpublished numbers from last week.]

Mary Poppins Returns

(Disney)

Wednesday, December 19

28.7% of moviegoers (399 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up considerably from a prior 18.6% peak last week.

The film spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric, tying at #1 after previously ranking only as high as #5 the prior two weeks.

The vault is due in large part to the trailer playing before Disney’s fellow family-friendly Ralph Breaks the Internet, which debuted atop the box office this past weekend.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in this sequel to the 1964 musical classic about a magical nanny who takes care of British siblings while traveling to alternate dimensions.

Aquaman

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 21

28.7% of moviegoers (399 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That exactly ties it for first place with Mary Poppins Returns, although we are listing it second in our article this week.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 20.8% peak last week.

The film has spent all five of its tracking weeks in the top three on the recall metric, reaching (tied) #1 for the first time after a previous high of #2 last week.

Jason Momoa stars as an amphibious superhuman in this superhero movie, based on the character introduced last year in Justice League alongside Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

(Sony)

Friday, December 14

23.2% of moviegoers (322 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 18.6% peak last week.

The film spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric at #3, previously ranking as high as #4 last week.

This animated version of the iconic Spider-Man character takes place in a world in which multiple people secretly assume the superhero’s identity simultaneously, rather than just Peter Parker.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Aquaman

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 21

52.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

The film rises to #1 on the “cinema interest” metric for the first time, previously ranking as high as #2 last week.

However, its number is down slightly from 53.6% last week, and also down from a 54.0% peak.

The film has spent all five of its tracking weeks in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

(Sony)

Friday, December 14

45.3% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

The film rises to the top three on the “cinema interest” metric for the first time at #2, previously ranking as high as #4 last week.

However, its number is down slightly from 46.5% last week, and also down from a 48.5% peak.

The Mule

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 14

40.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from a prior 39.5% peak last week.

The film rises to the top three on the “cinema interest” metric for the first time at #3, previously ranking as high as #7 last week.

Clint Eastwood stars in this crime drama about an elderly man who, after going broke and facing foreclosure, becomes a drug runner for a Mexican cartel.

