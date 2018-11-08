Trailer Impact: ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

(Universal)

this Friday, November 9

26.8% of moviegoers (366 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 22.8% peak last week.

The film spends its second week in the top three on the recall metric and first at #1, up from #2 last week.

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the title villain who aims to ruin Christmas for everybody, in this animated version of both the Dr. Seuss children’s book classic and the 2000 live action movie.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

21.2% of moviegoers (290 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from 17.4% last week and a prior 18.2% peak.

The film spends its second non-consecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, now at a new #2 peak after having previously ranked #3 for one week.

John C. Reilly stars in this animated sequel about an ’80s arcade game villain who now has to win at games in the 21st century internet.

Aquaman

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 21

16.6% of moviegoers (228 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from an 18.5% peak last week.

The film has spent both its two tracking weeks in the top three on the recall metric, both at #3.

Jason Momoa stars as an amphibious superhuman in this superhero movie, based on the character introduced last year in Justice League alongside Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

58.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down from 59.2% last week, and also down from a 63.9% peak.

The film has spent all eight tracking weeks at #1 on the “cinema interest” metric.

85% total “positive interest” score, #1 among wide releases for the second week.

That’s up slightly from 84% and #3 rank last week. The peak score was 90%.

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

55.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up just the slightest bit (one-tenth of a percent) from 55.6% last week, but down from a 56.9% peak.

The film has spent all seven tracking weeks in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, maintaining its #2 peak this week.

83% total “positive interest” score, #2 among wide releases.

That’s down from 84% last week, but maintains its #2 rank. The peak was 88% and #1 rank.

Aquaman

(Warner Bros.)

Friday, December 21

53.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from a 54.0% peak last week.

The film has spent both its two tracking weeks in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, both at #3.

83% total “positive interest” score, #3 among wide releases.

That’s up a new peak score and up from 82% last week, but down from a #1 peak rank last week.

