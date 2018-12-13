Trailer Impact: ‘Aquaman’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Lion King’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Aquaman

Warner Bros.

Friday, December 21

31.2% of moviegoers (370 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from a 33.1% peak last week.

The film spends its third consecutive week at #1 or tied for #1.

It also spends its seventh week — all of its tracking weeks — in the top three on the recall metric.

Jason Momoa stars as an amphibious superhuman in this superhero movie, based on the character introduced last year in Justice League alongside Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Mary Poppins Returns

Disney

next Wednesday, December 19

27.2% of moviegoers (322 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from 28.6% last week and a 28.7% peak.

The film stays at #2 for the second week, after tying for #1 two weeks ago.

It also spends its third week in the top three on the recall metric.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in this sequel to the 1964 musical classic about a magical nanny who takes care of British siblings while traveling to alternate dimensions.

Bumblebee

Paramount

this Friday, December 14

25.2% of moviegoers (299 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, from a prior 22.9% peak last week.

The film spends its third nonconsecutive week in the top three on the recall metric, all at #3.

Hailee Steinfeld stars in this 1980-set prequel to the blockbuster Transformers series, about robots which can morph into other objects like cars.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making a special exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule in last installment and this installment… read on…

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures trailers films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we added The Lion King to the survey last week after its trailer posted the all time second-most global views online within its first 24 hours.

Lion earned a stunning 224.6M views across all online platforms in its first day, behind only Avengers: Infinity War with 234M — which went on to break the record for highest opening weekend of all time.

63.9% of respondents who saw the Lion trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That ties for the second-highest score ever recorded on the metric since its July inception. The highest score ever was Lion‘s own slightly higher 64.6% last week.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also reached 63.9% during one week of tracking in mid-September.

Interestingly, Lion only ranks #6 on the recall metric this week at 15.3% — the same rank as last week, and only a slightly higher recall score.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

Aquaman

Warner Bros.

Friday, December 21

53.2% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up from 52.3% last week, but down from a 54.0% peak.

The film remains at #2 for a third non-consecutive week, after previously reaching #1 for one frame two weeks ago.

It still tops the metric among films opening in the next 10 weeks, as Trailer Impact usually measures.

The film has spent all seven of its tracking weeks in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony

this Friday, December 14

44.3% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from 44.5% last week, and also down from a 48.5% peak.

The film spends its third consecutive week in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, remaining at #3 after reaching #2 two weeks ago.

It still ranks #2 among films opening in the next 10 weeks, as Trailer Impact usually measures.

This animated take on the iconic Spider-Man character takes place in a world where multiple people, rather than just Peter Parker, simultaneously take on the Spider-Man identity.

