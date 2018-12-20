Trailer Impact: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sparks Record Interest in a Cinema View at 78.6%; ‘Aquaman’ Posts Highest Recall w/ 32.7%

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making a special exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule in this installment… read on…

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Friday, April 26

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we added Avengers: Endgame to the survey this week after its trailer posted the most global views online ever within its first 24 hours.

It earned a stunning 289.0M views across all online platforms in its first day, beating predecessor Avengers: Infinity War with 230.0M. Infinity War went on to break the record for highest opening weekend of all time.

78.6% of respondents who saw the Endgame trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters — a new Trailer Impact record.

That shatters the previous record set just two weeks ago, when The Lion King posted 64.6%. Lion King still ranks #2 this week.

Endgame spends its first week in the top three and at #1 on the cinema interest metric.

Endgame only posted 88 respondents this week. Specifically, Endgame ranked #10 on the recall metric this week, with only 9.0% of moviegoers seeing and recalling this trailer.

That relatively small number could potentially be skewing the results somewhat. This will likely be proven or disproven based on the Trailer Impact numbers for the film over the coming weeks.

Keep in mind that Trailer Impact measures moviegoers at actual cinemas, not online viewers. So even though Endgame broke the online viewership record, this past weekend wasn’t especially large at the box office, thus keeping the number of respondents a bit deflated. (Although the box office was higher than the weekend prior.)

The intended final installment of the massive Avengers superhero franchise stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and Josh Brolin.

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we added The Lion King to the survey two weeks ago after its trailer posted the all time second-most global views online within its first 24 hours. (That’s now the third-most, after Endgame‘s new record this week.)

Lion earned 224.6M views across all online platforms in its first day, at the time behind only Avengers: Infinity War with 230.0M. (And now also Endgame with 290.0M.)

64.2% of respondents who saw the Lion trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s up from 63.9% last week, but down from a 64.6% peak.

Still, this week’s score is the third-highest ever measured on Trailer Impact, behind Lion‘s own debut score from two weeks ago and Endgame also this week.

Lion ranks #5 on the recall metric this week at 13.6% — down from 15.3% last week, but up one rank.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

Aquaman

Warner Bros.

this Friday, December 21

53.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up from 53.2% last week, but down from a 54.0% peak.

The film falls one spot to #3, after previously reaching #1 for a single frame three weeks ago.

However, the film has spent eight consecutive tracking weeks in the top three on the cinema interest metric.

It still tops the metric among films opening in the next 10 weeks, as Trailer Impact usually measures.

This is its fourth consecutive week at #1 among films opening within the next 10 weeks after the data was compiled.

Jason Momoa stars as an amphibious superhuman in this superhero movie, based on the character introduced last year in Justice League alongside Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Aquaman

Warner Bros.

this Friday, December 21

32.7% of moviegoers (320 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s up from 31.2% last week, but down from a 33.1% peak.

The film spends its fourth consecutive week at #1 or tied for #1.

It also spends its eighth week — all of its tracking weeks — in the top three on the recall metric.

Bumblebee

Paramount

this Friday, December 21

26.8% of moviegoers (263 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 25.2% peak last week.

Bumblebee reaches #2 for the first time, after spending three previous nonconsecutive weeks at #3.

This is its fourth week in the top three on the recall metric.

Hailee Steinfeld stars in this 1980-set prequel to the blockbuster Transformers series, about robots which can morph into other objects like cars.

Mary Poppins Returns

Disney

yesterday: Wednesday, December 19

26.2% of moviegoers (256 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from 27.2% last week, and also down from a 28.7% peak.

Poppins falls to #3, after spending the past two weeks at #2 and tying for #1 three weeks ago.

falls to #3, after spending the past two weeks at #2 and tying for #1 three weeks ago. It spends its fourth week in the top three on the recall metric.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in this sequel to the 1964 musical classic about a magical nanny who takes care of British siblings.

Trailer Impact is a service provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top 25 trailers of the week, click here.

mention YouTube view count, and all time highest view count for a trailer (Force Awakens?)