Trailer Impact: ‘Lego Movie 2’ Posts Highest Recall w/ 23.9%; ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posts Near-Record Interest in a Cinema View at 77.4%

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule… read on…

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros.

Friday, February 8

23.9% of moviegoers (247 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from 14.9% last week and a prior 17.0% peak.

It spends its first week both in the top three and at #1, having previously reached as high as #4 last week.

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks star in this animated sequel about the adventures of the popular building-block toys.

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we added The Lion King to the survey three weeks ago, after it posted the second-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

20.6% of moviegoers (213 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from 13.6% last week and a prior 15.3% peak.

It spends its first week in the top three, at #2, having previously reached as high as #5 last week.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

A Dog’s Way Home

Sony

Friday, January 11

18.3% of moviegoers (190 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 12.9% peak last week.

It spends its week in the top three, at #3, having previously ranked as high as #6 last week.

The family-friendly movie about a lost dog hopes to replicate the sleeper success of 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose, both based on books by W. Bruce Cameron.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule. In fact, “exception” might be an understatement, because NONE of this installment’s top three movies are coming out in the next 10 weeks.

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Friday, April 26

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we added Avengers: Endgame to the survey last week, after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

to the survey last week, after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours. 77.4% of respondents who saw the Endgame trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s the second-highest number measured since the metric’s March inception, behind only Endgame‘s own record 78.6% last week.

It spends it second week in the top three, both at #1.

Considering its new records on the “interest in a cinema view” metric, it might surprise that Endgame only ranks #7 on the recall metric this week, at 15.3%.

However, that’s an improvement from last week’s debut in both rank (from #10) and score (from 9.0%).

A massive ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr., Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner star in this intended final installment of the blockbuster Avengers superhero franchise.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we added Captain Marvel to the survey this week, 12 weeks out.

70.7% of respondents who saw the Captain trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s the third-highest number measured since the metric’s March inception, behind only the past two weeks’ numbers for Avengers: Endgame. (See above.)

Captain spends its first week in the top three, at #2.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in this superhero origin story, Marvel’s first female lead after rival DC Comics struck box office gold with Wonder Woman.

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we added The Lion King to the survey three weeks ago, after it posted the second-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first 24 hours.

63.9% of respondents who saw the Lion trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from 64.2% last week and a prior 64.6% peak, but still ranks as one of the highest scores Trailer Impact has ever measured.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

