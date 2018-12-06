Trailer Impact: ‘Aquaman’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Lion King’ Sparks Record Interest in a Cinema View at 64.6%

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Aquaman

Warner Bros.

Friday, December 21

33.1% of moviegoers (406 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 28.7% peak last week.

The film spends its second week at #1, its first week solely leading after tying for first last week.

It spends its sixth week — all of its tracking weeks — in the top three on the recall metric.

Jason Momoa stars as an amphibious superhuman in this superhero movie, based on the character introduced last year in Justice League alongside Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Mary Poppins Returns

Disney

Wednesday, December 19

28.6% of moviegoers (351 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down the slightest bit from a 28.7% peak last week.

The film drops one spot to #2, after tying for first last week.

It also spends its second week in the top three on the recall metric.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in this sequel to the 1964 musical classic about a magical nanny who takes care of British siblings while traveling to alternate dimensions.

Bumblebee

Paramount

Friday, December 14

22.9% of moviegoers (281 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s a new peak, up from 19.2% last week and a prior 20.2% peak.

The film spends its second week in the top three on the recall metric, both at #3.

Its previous appearance in the top three was two weeks ago, when Trailer Impact didn’t publish that Thursday due to Thanksgiving.

Hailee Steinfeld stars in this 1980-set prequel to the blockbuster Transformers series, about robots which can morph into other objects like cars.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making a special exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule in this installment… read on…

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures trailers films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we added The Lion King to the survey this week after its trailer posted the all time second-most global views online within its first 24 hours.

Lion earned a stunning 224.6M views across all online platforms in its first day, behind only Avengers: Infinity War with 234M — which went on to break the record for highest opening weekend of all time.

64.6% of respondents who saw the Lion trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s a new record for Trailer Impact’s “interest in a cinema view” metric, beating the previous 63.9% record set in mid-September by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Interestingly, the film only ranks #6 on the recall metric this week at 14.9%.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

Aquaman

Warner Bros.

Friday, December 21

52.3% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down the slightest bit from 52.4% last week, and also down from a 54.0% peak.

The film dips one position to #2, after ranking #1 last week.

It still tops the metric among films opening in the next 10 weeks, as Trailer Impact usually measures.

The film has spent all six of its tracking weeks in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony

Friday, December 14

44.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down from 45.3% last week, and also down from a 48.5% peak.

The film spends its second week in the top three on the “cinema interest” metric, down one spot to #3 after ranking #2 last week.

It still ranks #2 among films opening in the next 10 weeks, as Trailer Impact usually measures.

This animated take on the iconic Spider-Man character takes place in a world where multiple people, rather than just Peter Parker, simultaneously take on the Spider-Man identity.

