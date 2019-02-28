Trailer Impact: Captain Marvel Posts Highest Recall at 24.0%; Avengers: Endgame Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 75.1%

March’s superhero origin story stays on top but with a decreased score, as April’s superhero sequel continues leading our other main metric this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

24.0% of moviegoers (234 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s down from a 26.3% peak last week.

It spends a third consecutive week at #1, and a seventh consecutive week in the recall metric’s top three.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in this superhero origin story, Marvel’s first female lead after rival DC Comics struck box office gold with Wonder Woman.

Dumbo

Disney

Friday, March 29

18.9% of moviegoers (184 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s down from 19.9% last week and also down from a 21.1% peak.

Yet it rises to its highest rank yet at #2, spending an eighth consecutive week in the recall metric’s top three.

This live-action remake of the animated Disney classic centers on an elephant who can fly.

Shazam!

Warner Bros.

Friday, April 5

17.7% of moviegoers (172 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s down slightly from 18.0% last week and also down from an 18.1% peak.

Yet it rises into the top three for the first week, at #3.

The comedy superhero movie centers on a boy who can transform into an adult superhero.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule… read on…

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Friday, April 26

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Avengers: Endgame to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer in its first day.

to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer in its first day. 75.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from 75.6% last week and down from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends an 10th consecutive week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at #1.

This intended final installment of the blockbuster Avengers superhero franchise stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

63.2% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s up slightly from 63.0% last week, but down from a 70.7% peak.

It spends a 10th consecutive week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at #2 behind Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sony

Friday, July 5

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day. 59.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s up slightly from 59.2% last week, but down from a 61.0% peak.

It spends a sixth consecutive week (all its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at or tied for #3.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

