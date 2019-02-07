Trailer Impact: ‘LEGO Movie 2’ Posts Highest Recall at 22.5%; ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 75.5%

This weekend’s animated sequel and April’s superhero sequel continue leading our two main metrics this week.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros.

this Friday, February 8

22.5% of moviegoers (351 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s down from last week’s 25.5% peak.

It spends a seventh consecutive week in the recall metric’s top three, and a sixth non-consecutive week at #1.

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks star in this animated sequel about the adventures of the popular building-block toys.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

20.3% of moviegoers (318 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s down from 21.1% last week, and also down from a 23% peak.

It spends a fourth consecutive week in the recall metric’s top three, all at #2.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in this superhero origin story, Marvel’s first female lead after rival DC Comics struck box office gold with Wonder Woman.

Dumbo

Disney

Friday, March 29

17.9% of moviegoers (279 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s down from 19.2% last week, and also down from a 21.1% peak.

It spends a fifth consecutive week in the recall metric’s top three, all at #3.

This live-action remake of the animated Disney classic centers on an elephant who can fly.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

However, we’re making an exception to our usual “next 10 weeks” rule… read on…

Avengers: Endgame

Disney

Friday, April 26

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Avengers: Endgame to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer in its first day.

to the survey after it posted the most global views online ever for a trailer in its first day. 75.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from 76.2% last week and also down from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends an eighth consecutive week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at #1.

This intended final installment of the blockbuster Avengers superhero franchise stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

Captain Marvel

Disney

Friday, March 8

62.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters. That’s down slightly from 62.7% last week and also down from a 70.7% peak, yet it still an excellent score.

It spends a seventh consecutive week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at #2.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sony

Friday, July 5

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day. 58.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters — tied for third place.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters — tied for third place. That’s down from a 61.0% peak last week.

It spends its third consecutive week (all its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at #3.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Lion King

Disney

Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the 3rd-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

to the survey after it posted the 3rd-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day. 58.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters — tied for third place.

trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters — tied for third place. That’s down slightly from 59.0% last week, though up one rank, and also down from a 64.6% peak.

It spends an eighth non-consecutive week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, two weeks of which were previously at #1.

Donald Glover voices the title character in the CGI remake of the original 1994 2D-animated musical classic.

