Trailer Impact: ‘A Star Is Born’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Venom’ Sparks Most Positive Interest

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

Friday, October 5

15.2% of moviegoers (116 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 12.6% last week, its first week of tracking.

The title spends its first week in the top three and first at #1 on the recall metric, after ranking #6 last week.

Bradley Cooper stars in the romantic drama about a superstar singer who falls in love with a struggling independent musician played by Lady Gaga in her first starring role.

Venom (Sony Pictures)

Friday, October 5

14.6% of moviegoers (111 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up just the slightest amount from 14.5% last week, its first week of tracking.

The title spends its second week in the top three, after also ranking #2 last week behind Crazy Rich Asians.

Tom Hardy stars in this Spider-Man spinoff focusing on one of the franchise’s most iconic villains: a journalist who becomes superhuman after his body fuses with an alien.

The Nun (Warner Bros.)

Friday, September 7

14.1% of moviegoers (107 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 12.4% last week, its previous peak.

The title spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric, after ranking #5 last week.

This horror spinoff from the Conjuring franchise follows a priest and his novitiate being terrorized by a demonic nun.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Note: in previous installments of this weekly feature, Boxoffice Pro had ranked the top three films on this metric by total “positive interest.” Starting this week, we will instead be ranking by the percentage of moviegoers who saw the trailer who explicitly said they intend to actually see the full movie in theaters. This measurement, while lower than total “positive interest,” is likely to provide a better reflection of box office.

This is why, for example, The Predator is listed below as ranking in the top three “for the third week,” even though it was not listed in the top three for previous installments of the Trailer Impact column. That’s because The Predator is indeed in its third week on this “intent to see in theaters” metric, even though we did not publish those numbers previously.

Venom (Sony Pictures)

Friday, October 5

48.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date and up slightly from 46.3% last week.

The film spends its second week in the top three and first at #1 on this metric, after ranking #3 last week.

89% total “positive interest” score on its second week of tracking, #1 among wide release titles but down from 91% last week.

The Predator (Fox)

Friday, September 14

46.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, down just barely from 46.9% last week.

The film spends its third week in the top three on this metric, after spending two other weeks also ranked #2.

The film spends its third week in the top three on this metric, after spending two other weeks also ranked #2. 75% total "positive interest" score, #5 among wide releases. Down from 76% last week and an 80% peak.

The sci-fi action movie follows a group of ex-soldiers attempting to exterminate the deadly Predators upon their return to Earth, in the latest installment in the decades-old Predator franchise.

The Happytime Murders (STX)

Friday, August 24 [tomorrow]

44.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, down from 46.9% last week.

The film spends its second week in the top three on this metric, after ranking #1 last week.

The film spends its second week in the top three on this metric, after ranking #1 last week. 78% total "positive interest" score, #4 among wide releases. Down slightly from 79% last week and an 85% peak.

The R-rated comedy stars Melissa McCarthy as a police detective in a world in which humans and autonomous puppets coexist.

