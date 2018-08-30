Trailer Impact: ‘A Star Is Born’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Venom’ Sparks Most Interest in Cinema Attendance

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

Friday, October 5

17.8% of moviegoers (230 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date. That’s up from 15.2% last week, its previous peak.

The title spends its second week in the top three and second at #1 on the recall metric, after also ranking #1 last week.

Star‘s #1 rank the past two weeks is helped by the trailer being played before the similar romance Crazy Rich Asians, the top movie at the box office for the past two weeks.

Bradley Cooper stars in the romantic drama about a superstar singer who falls in love with a struggling independent musician played by Lady Gaga in her first starring role.

The Nun (Warner Bros.)

Friday, September 7

16.6% of moviegoers (213 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date. That’s up from 14.1% last week, its previous peak.

The title spends its second week in the top three on the recall metric, up one spot after ranking #3 last week.

This horror spinoff from the Conjuring franchise follows a priest and his novitiate being terrorized by a demonic nun.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (Universal)

Friday, September 21

14.2% of moviegoers (183 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date. That’s up from 11.5% last week and 11.7% the week prior.

The title spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric, after ranking #4 last week.

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in this family fantasy about a haunted house.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Venom (Sony)

Friday, October 5

50.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.

That’s up from 48.4% last week, its previous peak.

The film spends its third week in the top three and second at #1 on the cinema interest metric, after also ranking #1 last week.

84% total “positive interest” score, #1 among wide release titles, but down from both 89% last week and a 91% peak.

The Predator (Fox)

Friday, September 14

45.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, good for a #2 rank.

However, that’s down slightly from both 46.8% last week and 46.9% the week before that.

The film spends its fourth week in the top three on the cinema interest metric, after spending three other weeks also ranked #2.

76% total “positive interest” score, #6 among wide releases. That’s up from 75% last week, but down from an 80% peak.

The sci-fi action movie follows a group of ex-soldiers attempting to exterminate the deadly Predators upon their return to Earth, in the latest installment in the decades-old Predator franchise.

Peppermint (STX Entertainment)

Friday, September 7

42.8% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.

That’s up from 40.2% last week.

The film spends its first week in the top three on the cinema interest metric, after ranking #5 among wide releases last week.

82% total “positive interest” score, #2 among wide releases. That’s up from 77% last week, but down from an 87% peak.

Jennifer Garner stars in the R-rated action thriller about a woman who takes justice into her own hands after the gang members who murdered her daughter and husband are acquitted.

