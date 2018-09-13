Trailer Impact: ‘A Star Is Born’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Venom’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View
Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences
Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)
Friday, October 5
- 22.7% of moviegoers (189 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.
- That’s up from 16.2% last week, and best its previous peak of 17.8%.
- The title spends its fourth week in the top three, and third week at #1 after falling to #3 last week.
- Bradley Cooper stars in the romantic drama about a superstar singer who falls in love with a struggling independent musician, played by Lady Gaga in her first movie lead role.
Venom (Sony)
Friday, October 5
- 16.6% of moviegoers (139 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.
- That’s up from 11.8% last week, and best its previous peak of 14.6%.
- The title spends its third week in the top three, all of them at #2, after ranking #6 last week.
- Tom Hardy stars in this Spider-Man villain-centered spinoff about a man whose body fuses with an alien parasite.
The House with a Clock in Its Walls (Universal)
Friday, September 21
- 16.5% of moviegoers (138 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.
- That’s up from 15.2% last week, its previous peak.
- The title spends its second week in the top three, both of them at #3, after ranking #4 last week.
- Cate Blanchett and Jack Black star is this PG-rated family horror movie about a haunted house.
Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences
Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.
Venom (Sony)
Friday, October 5
- 52.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.
- That’s up from 51.9% last week, its previous peak.
- The film spends its fifth week in the top three and fourth straight week at #1.
- 84% total “positive interest” score, #4 among wide releases this week.
- That’s down from 87% last week and also down from a 91% peak.
Bohemian Rhapsody (Fox)
Friday, November 2
- 46.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.
- The film spends its first week in the top three.
- 84% total “positive interest” score, #3 among wide releases this week.
- That’s a new peak and up from 78% last week.
- Rami Malek stars in this musical biopic about the life of Freddy Mercury, lead singer for the 1970s and 1980s rock band Queen.
The Predator (Fox)
this Friday, September 14
- 46.2% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.
- That’s up slightly from 45.1% last week, though down slightly from its 46.9% peak.
- The film spends its sixth week in the top three, #3 this week after a peak rank of #2.
- 79% total “positive interest” score, only #7 among wide releases.
- That’s up from 77% last week but down from an 80% peak.
- The latest installment in the decades-old Predator sci-fi action franchise follows a group of ex-soldiers attempting to exterminate the deadly Predators upon their return to Earth.
Trailer Impact is a service provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top 25 trailers of the week, click here.
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.