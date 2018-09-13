Trailer Impact: ‘A Star Is Born’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Venom’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

Friday, October 5

22.7% of moviegoers (189 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s up from 16.2% last week, and best its previous peak of 17.8%.

The title spends its fourth week in the top three, and third week at #1 after falling to #3 last week.

Bradley Cooper stars in the romantic drama about a superstar singer who falls in love with a struggling independent musician, played by Lady Gaga in her first movie lead role.

Venom (Sony)

Friday, October 5

16.6% of moviegoers (139 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 11.8% last week, and best its previous peak of 14.6%.

The title spends its third week in the top three, all of them at #2, after ranking #6 last week.

Tom Hardy stars in this Spider-Man villain-centered spinoff about a man whose body fuses with an alien parasite.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (Universal)

Friday, September 21

16.5% of moviegoers (138 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 15.2% last week, its previous peak.

The title spends its second week in the top three, both of them at #3, after ranking #4 last week.

Cate Blanchett and Jack Black star is this PG-rated family horror movie about a haunted house.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Venom (Sony)

Friday, October 5

52.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.

That’s up from 51.9% last week, its previous peak.

The film spends its fifth week in the top three and fourth straight week at #1.

84% total “positive interest” score, #4 among wide releases this week.

That’s down from 87% last week and also down from a 91% peak.

Bohemian Rhapsody (Fox)

Friday, November 2

46.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.

The film spends its first week in the top three.

84% total “positive interest” score, #3 among wide releases this week.

That’s a new peak and up from 78% last week.

Rami Malek stars in this musical biopic about the life of Freddy Mercury, lead singer for the 1970s and 1980s rock band Queen.

The Predator (Fox)

this Friday, September 14

46.2% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 45.1% last week, though down slightly from its 46.9% peak.

The film spends its sixth week in the top three, #3 this week after a peak rank of #2.

79% total “positive interest” score, only #7 among wide releases.

That’s up from 77% last week but down from an 80% peak.

The latest installment in the decades-old Predator sci-fi action franchise follows a group of ex-soldiers attempting to exterminate the deadly Predators upon their return to Earth.

