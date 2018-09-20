Trailer Impact: ‘A Star Is Born’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

Friday, October 5

25.1% of moviegoers (200 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 22.7% last week, its previous best.

The title spends its fifth week in the top three, and fourth week at #1 including last week.

Bradley Cooper stars in the romantic drama about a superstar singer who falls in love with a struggling independent musician, played by Lady Gaga in her first movie lead role.

Venom (Sony)

Friday, October 5

21.6% of moviegoers (187 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 16.6% last week, its previous peak.

The title spends its fourth week in the top three, all of them at #2 including last week.

Tom Hardy stars in this Spider-Man villain-centered spinoff about a man whose body fuses with an alien parasite.

Halloween (Universal)

Friday, October 19

17.6% of moviegoers (153 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 14.4% last week, its previous peak.

The film rises to the top three for the first week, after ranking #6 last week.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns in this horror sequel to the 1978 classic about a serial killer who only commits his murders on October 31.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

63.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, during its first week of tracking on the metric.

For comparison, that 63.9% is the highest such number registered by a movie in the past two months.

The film spends its first week in both the top three and at at #1.

81% total “positive interest” score, #4 among wide releases this week, during its first week of tracking on the metric.

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Venom (Sony)

Friday, October 5

54.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.

That’s up from 52.5% last week, its previous best.

The film spends its sixth week in the top three, although down a spot after spending the previous four straight weeks at #1.

89% total “positive interest” score, #1 among wide releases this week.

That’s up from 84% last week, but down from a 91% peak.

Halloween (Universal)

Friday, October 19

48.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

The film spends its first week in the top three on the metric.

68% total “positive interest” score, only #13 among wide releases.

That’s down from 77% last week and also down from an 85% peak.

Trailer Impact is a service provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top 25 trailers of the week, click here.