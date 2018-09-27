Trailer Impact: ‘A Star Is Born’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

Friday, October 5

21.0% of moviegoers (162 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from 25.1% last week, its peak to date.

The title spends its sixth week in the top three, and fifth week at #1 including last week.

Bradley Cooper stars in the romantic drama about a superstar singer who falls in love with a struggling independent musician, played by Lady Gaga in her first movie lead role.

Venom (Sony)

Friday, October 5

18.2% of moviegoers (141 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down from 21.6% last week, its peak to date.

The title spends its fifth week in the top three, all of them at #2 including last week, behind either A Star is Born or Crazy Rich Asians.

Tom Hardy stars in this Spider-Man villain-centered spinoff about a man whose body fuses with an alien parasite.

Smallfoot (Warner Bros.)

this Friday, September 28

16.2% of moviegoers (125 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

That’s up from 13.2% last week, its previous peak.

The film rises to the top three for the first week, besting its previous peak of #5 last week.

Channing Tatum stars in this animated movie about the first yeti to discover humans exist.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Warner Bros.)

Friday, November 16

62.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly from 63.9% last week, its peak to date.

The film spends its second week in both the top three and at #1.

89% total “positive interest” score, its peak to date, and up from 83% last week.

That’s the #2 positive interest score among wide releases this week.

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law star in this fantasy sequel written by J.K. Rowling about the wizarding world of the 1920s, many decades before the arrival of Harry Potter.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney)

Wednesday, November 21

54.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

The film spends its first week in both the top three, during its first week of tracking.

86% total “positive interest” score, its peak to date, and #4 among wide releases this week.

John C. Reilly stars in this animated sequel about an ’80s arcade game villain who has to win at games in the 21st century internet.

Venom (Sony)

Friday, October 5

54.6% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.

That’s up from 54.1% last week, its previous best.

The film spends its seventh week in the top three, although now at #3 after spending four prior weeks at #1.

90% total “positive interest” score, #1 among wide releases this week.

That’s up from 89% last week, but down from a 91% peak.

Trailer Impact is a service provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top 25 trailers of the week, click here.