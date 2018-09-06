Trailer Impact: ‘The Nun’ Posts Highest Recall; ‘Venom’ Sparks Most Interest in a Cinema View

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema.

The Nun (Warner Bros.)

Friday, September 7 [this Friday]

19.3% of moviegoers (170 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date. That’s up from 16.6% last week, its previous peak.

The title spends its third week in the top three on the recall metric, and its first week at #1.

It ranked #3 and then #2 the past two weeks, ascending one spot each time before finally topping the chart this week as it heads into its Friday debut.

This horror spinoff from the Conjuring franchise follows a priest and his novitiate being terrorized by a demonic nun.

Peppermint (STX)

Friday, September 7 [this Friday]

16.6% of moviegoers (147 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date.

saw and recalled this trailer, its peak to date. That’s up from 13.0% last week, its previous peak.

The title spends its first week in the top three on the recall metric, after ranking #4 last week.

Jennifer Garner stars in the R-rated action thriller about a woman who takes justice into her own hands after the gang members who murdered her daughter and husband are acquitted.

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

Friday, October 5

16.2% of moviegoers (143 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer.

That’s down slightly from 17.8% last week, its peak to date.

The title spends its third week in the top three, falling after having ranked #1 the past two weeks.

Interestingly, although Star‘s #1 rank the previous two weeks was helped by the trailer being played before the similar romance Crazy Rich Asians as it topped the box office, Star now falls to #3 even as Asians still remains #1 in the box office.

Bradley Cooper stars in the romantic drama about a superstar singer who falls in love with a struggling independent musician, played by Lady Gaga in her first starring role.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters.

Venom (Sony)

Friday, October 5

51.9% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters, its peak to date.

That’s up from 50.9% last week, its previous peak.

The film spends its fourth week in the top three and third straight week at #1 on the cinema interest metric.

87% total “positive interest” score, identical to last week but down from a 91% peak.

The Predator (Fox)

Friday, September 14

45.1% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down slightly for at least the third straight week, having peaked at 46.9% three weeks ago.

The film spends its fifth week in the top three on the cinema interest metric, interestingly spending all five of those weeks ranking exactly #2 among wide releases.

74% total “positive interest” score, down from 78% last week and an 80% peak.

Positive interest only ranks #8 among wide releases, down from #6 last week.

The sci-fi action movie follows a group of ex-soldiers attempting to exterminate the deadly Predators upon their return to Earth, in the latest installment in the decades-old Predator franchise.

Peppermint (STX)

Friday, September 7

40.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down from 42.8% last week, its peak to date.

The film spends its second week in the top three on the cinema interest metric, after also ranking #3 last week.

77% total “positive interest” score, down from 79% last week and an 87% peak.

Positive interest ranks #6 among wide releases, down from #2 last week.

Jennifer Garner stars in the R-rated action thriller about a woman who takes justice into her own hands after the gang members who murdered her daughter and husband are acquitted.

Trailer Impact is a service provided by Boxoffice Media parent company Webedia Movies Pro. To subscribe to the full service, which includes exclusive data about the top 25 trailers of the week, click here.