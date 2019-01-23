U.K. Theaters Saw Jump In Admissions in 2018

It’s official: 2018 was a good year for U.K. movie theaters. Per figures released yesterday by the UK Cinema Association (UKCA), last year’s cinema admissions reached 177,001,481, a 3.7 jump from 2017’s number. The total box office gross for 2018—£1,277,122,327—is about the same as it was in 2018 due to a slight drop in the average ticket price.

Ten films—Avengers: Infinity War, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Incredibles 2, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Peter Rabbit, Mary Poppins Returns, Deadpool 2, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald—passed the £30 million mark last year, compared to six the year before.

“These fantastic figures for 2018 confirm that the UK cinema sector remains in extraordinary health. The UK public has responded with overwhelming enthusiasm both to the breadth of the film slate and the quality and range of different cinema offers delivered by UKCA members across the country,” said UKCA chief executive Phil Clapp in a statement.