UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Adopts Imagination Park’s Augmented Reality

PRESS RELEASE – Vancouver, Canada – January 29, 2018: Imagination Park Technologies Inc. today announced that the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle, an enterprise of the Ak-Chin Indian Community, will implement a new futuristic augmented reality (AR) campaign from Imagination Park.

Imagination Park enables UltraStar customers to point their phones at logos, signs, posters and landmarks to view or retrieve coupons, messages, videos and more. Customers just need to download Imagination Park’s XenoPlay™ AR mobile browser app from the app store to open up a new world of interactive entertainment digital options while inside the multi-tainment center.

“We plan on using AR to add a new level of excitement and create cross-promotions and scavenger hunts between our entertainment destinations,” said Laurie McCartney, director of marketing operations at UltraStar. “The beauty is with the Imagination Park platform, we can very easily manage the AR campaigns ourselves. We don’t need an outside company or expensive application developers; we just simply drag and drop images and icons that we have on hand to activate them in minutes. And Imagination Park is always happy to help us implement AR activations perfectly with their free content concierge services.”

The Multi-tainment Center features state-of-the-art digital theaters, bowling, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, sports lounges, shops, live entertainment, laser tag and arcade gaming as well as corporate and private event facilities. It will use Imagination Park’s AR platform to further engage customers and encourage them to explore other venues within the facility.

“Delivering interactive engagements, such as an in-store brand AR video experience for shoppers or a venue scavenger hunt, augmented reality is quickly becoming the most effective innovative digital marketing campaign tool,” said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park. “It’s remarkably easy and affordable, and can be measured and reported to calculate the true ROI and consumer engagement.”

The Imagination Park XenoHolographic™ product suite provides the UltraStar access to its own CMS (Content Management System) with XenoCloud™, automatic conversion of 2D/3D objects into dynamic AR objects for iOS and Android, virtual AR-based scavenger hunts, and consumer engagement reporting to refine campaigns and further engage users.

To get a better sense of what the customers will see, download XenoPlay from your app store and check out the demo at www.imaginationpark.com.