UNIC Annual Report Shows Uptick in Revenues and Admissions Across Europe

CineEurope 2018, Barcelona: 12 June 2018 – The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the European Cinema trade grouping, has today published its Annual Report, examining key cinema trends across the 37 territories represented by the association, accounting for 1.34 billion admissions and €8.6 billion in box office revenues in 2017 – a quarter of the global theatrical market for films.

The report – available both in print and online – provides an in-depth look at recent developments in Europe’s thriving cinema-going industry.

In 2017, total admissions across the region increased by 2.5 per cent on the previous year, complemented by an increase of 1.7 per cent in box office revenues – confirming the value of cinema-going and its important position within the global cinema industry.

The above figures reflect the significant and continuous investment made in the cinema “offer” in terms of innovation both in theatres themselves and audience engagement throughout the cinema-going experience, which is becoming ever-more tailored towards a multitude of preferences.

The report also details key developments across the legislative spectrum in the form of a number of public policy issues that affect cinema operators, whilst also setting out the association’s advocacy activities to ensure that cinemas remain at the heart of governmental and industry efforts towards further prosperity for the entire European film industry.

Many of the trends examined in the report will also be discussed during the week at CineEurope, its official convention and Europe’s premier gathering of cinema exhibition professionals from the region and beyond.

The 2018 UNIC Annual Report is available online here.