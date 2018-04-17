USC Cinema School Teams with NAGRA to Support myCinema Launch

Photo Credit: AngryJulieMonday/Flickr (Image size decreased)

Phoenix, AZ – Los Angeles, CA – April 17, 2018 – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the leading provider of digital content distribution and content protection, and the Entertainment Technology Center, a think tank and research center within the USC School of Cinematic Arts (ETC@USC), have partnered to map Fandom Genomics. This data science study is being conducted to support the launch of myCinema, a new broadband-based in-theatre platform solution which offers a large catalog of alternative content titles to theater circuits of all sizes and locations. myCinema is being launched for the first time at Cinemacon 2018 at the nation’s largest gathering of theatre owners in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Identifying the right content for each theatre’s catchment area is a critical pillar of what makes myCinema unique and alluring for local communities. Leveraging together the ETC’s thought and practice leadership in the ﬁeld of audience intelligence and NAGRA Insight big data and artificial intelligence platform will be instrumental to the success of this endeavor”, stated Glenn Morten, ETC@USC Executive Board Member and Vice President, Cinema Strategy & Solutions, NAGRA. “We are pleased to extend our relationship with USC, which has resulted in the past in advancements in cloud-based content production, virtual reality and now deep learning around entertainment. With myCinema we hope to get people off the sofa, off their mobiles and back into the movie theaters.”

The Data & Analytics Project at the USC’s Entertainment Technology Center @USC is led by Yves Bergquist, where for more than two years, his team has helped the entertainment industry accelerate the deployment of next-generation analytics standards and solutions, including artificial intelligence.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to help NAGRA reimagine the cinema experience. With the use of a new community view on recommendations we believe that NAGRA’s myCinema will bring communities together once again to enjoy a whole different menu of entertainment alternatives,” said Kenneth S. Williams, Executive Director and CEO, ETC@USC.

