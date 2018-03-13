Viacom and Movio Sign Data Partnership to Reach Moviegoers

Viacom and Movio Sign Data Partnership to Reach Moviegoers

Viacom Vantage Adds Movio’s Comprehensive Audience Data To Deliver Industry’s Most Effective Movie Marketing Campaigns Across Viacom’s Media Networks

PRESS RELEASE

(New York and Auckland, NZ; March 13, 2018) – Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB, VIA) and Movio, the global leader in marketing data analytics and campaign management solutions for the film industry, have entered into a partnership that combines the power of Movio’s comprehensive moviegoer data with Viacom Vantage’s renowned advanced advertising capabilities. Viacom is the only media company to connect Movio’s extensive consumer data to set-top box viewing data, providing film studios with the unprecedented ability to deliver marketing campaigns at scale with more precision and impact than ever before.

“We’re excited to join forces with Movio to introduce the most sophisticated television targeting for movie marketers available,” said Bryson Gordon, Executive Vice President of Advanced Advertising, Viacom. “The ability for studio advertisers to identify and reach persuadable audiences in our premium content environment is a distinctively powerful tool to drive strong box office results.”

Movio’s global moviegoer database is unmatched in scale, depth and breadth, comprising of over 750 million behavioral and transactional records, including online and offline purchase behavior, on more than 100 million moviegoers across all ages and demographic groups in 36 countries for more than 5,000 film titles.

“Viacom shares our vision to transform data driven movie marketing,” said Movio Chief Executive and Co-Founder Will Palmer. “Armed with Movio’s advanced targeting insights, movie marketers will be able to reach the ideal audience across the Viacom portfolio of media assets. This level of accuracy, coupled with access to Viacom’s premier brands, creates a unique opportunity for film studios to maximize the effectiveness of their ad spend.”

